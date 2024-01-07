Happy birthday, Jeremy Renner: Roles other than Marvel's Hawkeye

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:15 am Jan 07, 202404:15 am

Jeremy Renner has turned 53!

Jeremy Renner is no new name for the cinema buffs, especially the Marvel fans. Much loved for his performance as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects like The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and Hawkeye, Renner is a fan-favorite. As he turns 53 on Sunday, we bring you some of his best non-MCU films.

'The Hurt Locker' (2009)

One of the top-rated films in Renner's career is The Hurt Locker, a 2009 film directed by Kathryn Bigelow. Co-starring his MCU colleague Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Christian Camargo, and Ralph Fiennes, among others, it is a war drama following the story of an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. Renner played Sergeant First Class William James, receiving widespread acclaim for his performance.

'The Town' (2010)

Directed and headlined by Ben Affleck, The Town is a crime thriller co-starring Renner alongside Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, Titus Welliver, and Chris Cooper, among others. Released in 2010, it featured Renner as James "Jem" Coughlin in a story that follows four friends who carry out bank robbery while wearing masks. The smartly written film was well-received by the audiences and critics.

'Arrival' (2016)

Denis Villeneuve's 2016 science fiction film Arrival is based on Ted Chiang's short story, Story of Your Life, released in 1998. Starring Amy Adams in the lead as linguist Louise Banks, the film saw Renner as physicist Ian Donnelly, along with Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Tzi Ma in supporting roles. It received widespread acclaim for Villeneuve's direction and especially for Adams's performance.

'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

Brad Bird's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol starred Tom Cruise in the lead. Jenner played William Brandt, an IMF analyst who joins Ethan Hunt's (Cruise) team and helps prevent a nuclear disaster. Besides showcasing his skills as a natural actioner, Renner also brought some light moments of laughter into the movie. Later, he reprised his character in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015).