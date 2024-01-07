National Society of Film Critics Awards: Check major winners

By Isha Sharma 11:05 am Jan 07, 2024

National Society of Film Critics Awards are out

Hollywood's awards season is underway in full swing. America's National Society of Film Critics (NSFC)—which comprises leading film critics from around the country—has revealed its list of major film awards for the movies released in 2023. The NSFC was founded in 1966 and includes major film critics from Denver, Los Angeles, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia. Take a look at the latest winners.

Best Picture

Celine Song's Past Lives was announced the winner in the Best Picture category, with The Zone of Interest and Oppenheimer being declared as the runners-up. Past Lives is about two childhood friends who lose contact and meet again in their adulthood and find themselves along the way. It stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo and is streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress

The Zone of Interest's Jonathan Glazer won the Best Director Award, beating May December's Todd Haynes and Oppenheimer's Christopher Nolan. German actor Sandra Hüller was awarded the Best Actress Award for her work in The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall, while Da'Vine Joy Randolph walked away with the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in The Holdovers.

Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay

Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers and Charles Melton for May December were adjudged the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, while Best Screenplay went to Samy Burch for May December. Jeffrey Wright﻿ and Cillian Murphy were the runners-up in the Best Actor category, while Melton won his prize after defeating Hollywood A-listers Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Gosling.

Take a look at some other categories

The Best Film Not in the English Language award went to Fallen Leaves, while Best Nonfiction Film was cliched by Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros. Fallen Leaves is a Finnish-German romantic comedy-drama film and is headlined by Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen, with direction by Aki Kaurismäki. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon became the recipient of the Best Cinematography award for Rodrigo Prieto.