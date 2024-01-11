'28 Years Later': Danny Boyle-Alex Garland reunite for proposed trilogy

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'28 Years Later': Danny Boyle-Alex Garland reunite for proposed trilogy

By Aikantik Bag 11:17 am Jan 11, 202411:17 am

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are working on '28 Years Later'

The creative minds behind the 2002 horror hit 28 Days Later, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, are joining forces once more for an exciting sequel, titled 28 Years Later. It'll mark the start of a trilogy. Boyle is slated to direct the first film, while Garland will pen all three installments. As per The Hollywood Reporter, this thrilling project is going to be presented to studios, streaming platforms, and other interested parties soon, with WME overseeing the sale.

2/3

Original team to work on the trilogy

In addition to their creative roles, Boyle and Garland will also produce the trilogy alongside original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice, the ex-head of Fox Searchlight Pictures. Fox Searchlight, a division of Twentieth Century Fox, initially supported the British-made film and its 2007 follow-up, 28 Weeks Later. Each film of the trilogy is going to be mounted on a $75M budget.

3/3

'28 Days Later' in a nutshell

The groundbreaking 28 Days Later featured Cillian Murphy as a man who awakens from a coma to discover England in a post-apocalyptic state, ravaged by a virus that transforms its victims into frenzied killers. This film breathed new life into the zombie horror genre, sparking a surge of zombie movies and shows that depicted the undead as relentless forces of nature rather than sluggish brain-eaters. Additionally, it delved into themes of pandemics and societal balance.