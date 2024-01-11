'Koffee With Karan': Zeenat-Neetu discuss Hindi cinema, personal anecdotes

By Isha Sharma

Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are this week's guests on 'KWK.' Catch it on Disney+ Hotstar

Make way for the legends. On the newest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, host-filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed two veteran actors of the industry: Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. Johar introduced Aman as an "absolute trailblazer" and Kapoor as "the breakout star of her time" and spoke to them about their time in the cinema, memorable anecdotes, and personal lives.

Reason why Aman-Kapoor weren't close friends

When Johar asked the duo why they weren't friends despite being co-stars in close to five films, Kapoor replied, "We both were very different kinds of people. Zeenat was what you would say today's woman, very westernized with a great body." Aman chimed in, "She was so vivacious in Yaadon Ki Baraat's song Lekar Hum. And such a good dancer!"

Kapoor reflected upon her late husband's treatment in New York

Speaking about her husband-actor Rishi Kapoor's death, Kapoor reflected, "I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good parts of our relationship. So, New York [where Rishi was treated] was really sad, but I had the best year of my life." "He was a very loving person...that year, he opened up...we had the best time, really."

Aman on her social media success

KJo also spoke to Aman about "taking Instagram by storm," to which, she said, "It wasn't me. It was my kids...my youngest son and his partner. I think Instagram is such a wonderful platform if used correctly. It gives you a voice." "I was overwhelmed, Karan, with the love and affection. Shout-out to my people. Thank you." Aman has 579K Instagram followers.

Why did Kapoor leave Bollywood after her marriage?

Opening up on why she quit Hindi cinema right after her marriage, Kapoor mentioned that she began working at five and at 21, had already seen a lot of fame. "I did like 70 or 80 movies. After that, working became a job for me. It was nothing that I looked forward to. It's just that I had to go for a shoot."

Rapid-fire special: Who should lead Aman's biopic?

In her rapid-fire, Kapoor mentioned that Farah Khan could be her social media coach and Anushka Sharma would be her fitness coach; she also revealed that Shashi Kapoor (her uncle through marriage) was her "secret crush." When asked who she had the best on-screen chemistry with, Aman responded, "Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan," and reckoned that Priyanka Chopra Jonas should be cast in her biopic.