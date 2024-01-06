Sexual assault-accused Lythgoe exits 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Entertainment

By Isha Sharma 01:11 pm Jan 06, 202401:11 pm

Nigel Lythgoe won't judge the upcoming season of 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Hollywood TV producer-director and reality TV dance judge Nigel Lythgoe has decided to step down as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. This came on the heels of two recent sexual assault lawsuits filed against him. The first—by singer-dancer Paula Abdul—has accused him of "forcibly kissing" and "groping" her in an elevator two decades ago, while the other was filed by two former contestants of All American Girl, who leveled similar charges.

This is what he said in his statement

Lythgoe told Variety, "I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year's series." "I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that's where its focus needs to remain," he added. "In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation," the producer said.

Ongoing investigation and show's future

An investigation into Lythgoe's actions has already been launched by Sony Pictures Television's 19 Entertainment, the co-producer of So You Think You Can Dance. Meanwhile, Fox, 19 Entertainment, and Dick Clark Productions have announced that the show will continue without Lythgoe "to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants." The show's new season (18th edition) is set to premiere on Fox on March 4, and a replacement judge hasn't been chosen yet. Lythgoe had been judging it since 2005.

Allegations against Lythgoe

Allegations against Lythgoe include two incidents involving Abdul—an ex-judge on So You Think You Can Dance and American Idol. Per Abdul, Lythgoe "groped her breasts and genitals" and forcibly kissed her in an elevator around 20 years ago; he again tried to kiss her a decade later. She filed a lawsuit on December 29 under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act. Additionally, two undisclosed All American Girl﻿ contestants accused Lythgoe of attempting to kiss them in 2003 forcibly.

He had previously defended himself

Lythgoe had previously vehemently denied Abdul's allegations. He said in a statement, "To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. Not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for. " "While Paula's history of erratic behavior is well known, I can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue."

Abdul's reasons for delayed accusations

Abdul said she didn't come forward sooner, fearing being "blackballed by one of the industry's most powerful figures." Her lawsuit also names 19 Entertainment and other companies as defendants, blaming them for protecting Lythgoe and covering up the abuse. She also accused him of verbal harassment and gender-based discrimination. In response to these accusations, Lythgoe stated that he first learned about them through the press and vowed to "fight this appalling smear with everything I have."