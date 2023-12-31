'Four Rooms' to 'Holidate': Hollywood movies ft. New Year's Eve

By Namrata Ganguly

These Hollywood feature memorable New Year's Eve celebrations

Step into the glitz, glamour, and heartwarming moments with Hollywood movies featuring New Year's Eve. Hollywood has produced timeless classics and contemporary gems that capture the spirit of celebration, reflection, and new beginnings. From rom-coms to thrilling dramas, these films will take you through the highs and lows of the festive season, delivering memorable stories that resonate even long after the clock strikes midnight.

'Four Rooms' (1995)

Set in a quirky hotel on New Year's Eve, Four Rooms is a four-story anthology black comedy directed by Quentin Tarantino, Allison Anders, Alexandre Rockwell, and Robert Rodriguez. Tim Roth stars as the bellhop navigating bizarre situations involving witches, misbehaving children, a dead body, and a dangerous bet. The film's eclectic style and diverse narratives create an offbeat cinematic experience, blending humor and unpredictability.

'About a Boy' (2002)

In About a Boy, Hugh Grant's character, Will Freeman, finds himself navigating the challenges of adulthood and unexpected events during the holiday season. However, it also includes a memorable New Year's Eve. As he forms a bond with Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), their shared experiences and the festivities of New Year's symbolize newfound connections and the transformative journey toward meaningful relationships and responsibilities.

'New Year's Eve' (2011)

New Year's Eve is a star-studded romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall. The film weaves multiple narratives centered around individuals and couples navigating love and resolutions on New Year's Eve in New York City. The ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zac Efron, and Michelle Pfeiffer, adds charm to this heartwarming celebration of second chances, fresh starts, and holiday magic.

'About Time' (2013)

About Time intertwines romance and time travel in a heartwarming tale. After turning 21, Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) discovers his family's unique ability to travel through time. One of the most memorable scenes is when Lake keeps traveling back in time to get a New Year's Eve kiss right. The film explores themes of love, choices, and cherishing every moment.

'Holidate' (2020)

Holidate is a rom-com following Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey), who agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones for holidays. As New Year's Eve approaches, their fake relationship evolves into something more. The film combines humor and heart, exploring the unpredictability of love. With its charming leads and festive setting, it delivers a delightful and heartwarming New Year's Eve celebration and more.