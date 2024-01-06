'Valkyrie' actor Christian Oliver (51), daughters killed in plane crash

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Jan 06, 2024

Christian Oliver's last film, 'Forever Hold Your Peace' will be released posthumously

German-born Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, known for his roles in films like Speed Racer and Valkyrie, tragically died in a plane crash near a Caribbean island on Thursday (local time). His two daughters, Annik Klepser (10) and Madita Klepser (12), also lost their lives in the accident. Their single-engine airplane, flown by owner Robert Sachs, took off from Bequia in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and was en route to St. Lucia when it plummeted into the sea.

Rescuers recovered all four bodies

Soon after the accident, local fishers, divers, and officials of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the country's coast guard rushed to the crash site. The rescuers recovered the bodies of all four onboard the plane from the scene while medical staffers pronounced them dead. The coast guard then transported the bodies to a nearby mortuary by boat. Autopsies to determine the exact causes of their death were scheduled for Friday (local time).

Officials yet to determine exact reason for crash

A statement issued by the police authorities said, "Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean." The plane took off from Bequia for its destination at around 12:10pm (local time). While the exact cause of the crash is under investigation, local reports claimed that the pilot, Sachs, had radioed the tower soon after the take-off, saying he was having trouble with the aircraft and was thus returning to the Bequia airport.

Tributes pour in for Oliver

Following the tragic news, fans and colleagues offered condolences to Oliver's family and friends. Nick Lyon, the director of Oliver's upcoming film Forever Hold Your Peace, shared a photo on Instagram from their last day of shooting. He wrote, "We talked about producing a film together for years and finally did it! Thank you for being a great colleague, actor, and friend." Oliver's co-star Bai Ling also posted a tribute, calling him "such a brave actor and a beautiful person."

Oliver's career and recent projects

Oliver's acting career started in 1994 with Saved by the Bell: The New Class. He later starred alongside George Clooney in The Good German and Tom Cruise in Valkyrie. Oliver's recent works include voice work for the Medal of Honor and Call of Duty video game series in 2020 and 2017, respectively, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). He finished shooting his final scenes for Forever Hold Your Peace on December 20, only five days before Christmas.

'Let love rule': Oliver wrote in his last Instagram post