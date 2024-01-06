AR Rahman's birthday special: His top 6 film albums

AR Rahman's birthday special: His top 6 film albums

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

AR Raman is celebrating his 57th birthday on Friday

Music maestro AR Rahman needs no introduction. Over the years, he has given us numerous melodious songs in many Hindi films including Taal, Swades, Rang De Basanti, Guru, Jodha Akbar, and the list goes on. As he turned 57 on Saturday, we bring you our favorite Hindi film albums of the two-time Academy Award winner. Listen to these albums on his birthday!

'Roja'

The 1992 movie starred Arvind Swami and Madhoo in the leading roles. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film's Hindi version included classic songs such as Roja Jaaneman, Chhoti Si Aasha, and Rukmani Rukmani. However, one of the most loved tracks from the album remains Ye Haseen Vadiyan sung by KS Chithra and SP Balasubrahmanyam. Both, Tamil and Hindi albums received critical acclaim.

'Rangeela'

Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela is another superfit music album helmed by Rahman. The film, which was originally made in Hindi, was also released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Rahman gave many iconic songs in the album, including its title track which became a peppy dance number back then. Another song that deserves a special mention is Hai Rama sung by Hariharan and Swarnalatha.

'Dil Se'

Rahman once again composed music for his long-time collaborator Ratnam for the 1998 film Dil Se. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, it's one of Rahman's best albums. The song Chaiyya Chaiyya in Sukhwinder Singh's voice continues to play in parties even today. The other classic songs include Dil Se Re, Ae Ajnabi, Satarangi Re, and Jiya Jale.

'Saathiya'

Released in 2002, Saathiya marked the acting debut of Vivek Oberoi. Its song, O Humdum Suniyo Re, had a rock influence on it and became an instant hit with the youth. The film's album is also loved for the title track sung by Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami's Aye Udi Udi Udi, Sadhna Sargam's Chupke Se, and the other numbers.

'Slumdog Millionaire'

The list of his best albums will always be incomplete without the mention of Slumdog Millionaire. For this Danny Boyle directorial, Rahman received three nominations at the Academy Awards, winning two - Best Original Score and Best Original Song (Jai Ho). He also won accolades at the prestigious Grammy Awards, the BAFTA Film Awards, and the Golden Globe Awards.

'Rockstar'

Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, has a total of 14 tracks composed by Rahman. The lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil while Mohit Chauhan sang at least nine songs. The album became a hit with the audience, especially the song Sadda Haq which became an anthem for the youth. Rahman received widespread critical appreciation for the music.