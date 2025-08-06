'Single Pasanga': Parthiban-Alya Manasa to judge new Tamil reality show

Single Pasanga will feature 10 social media personalities as contestants who will participate in a series of unpredictable, quirky, and entertaining tasks. The show is designed to test their team spirit, individuality, and on-screen presence. The format promises a unique blend of humor, rivalry, and camaraderie that will resonate with viewers.

Host's role

Manimegalai to host the show

Adding to the excitement of Single Pasanga is the effervescent Manimegalai, who recently moved to Zee after a long stint with Vijay TV. Known for her vibrant screen presence and comic timing, Manimegalai is a well-known host in the Tamil industry, having done many shows like Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Champions, and Cooku with Comali. Meanwhile, fans can watch the show starting Sunday at 8:30pm on Zee Tamil.