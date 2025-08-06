'Dan Da Dan,' 'One Piece': Netflix's September anime releases
What's the story
Netflix is gearing up for its most ambitious anime slate yet in September 2025. The streaming giant has lined up a mix of original titles, global premieres, and the return of fan-favorite series. This move underscores Netflix's commitment to becoming a major player in the anime streaming industry. Here's a look at some of the upcoming shows on the platform, per What's on Netflix.
Show revival
'Pokémon Concierge' (September 4)
The beloved stop-motion animated series Pokémon Concierge is back with four new episodes. The show, which follows Haru and Psyduck as they assist Pokémon guests at a resort, will be released on September 4. Fans are eagerly awaiting more of its heartwarming slice-of-life storytelling.
New show
Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity (September 7, 14, 21, 28)
After a long wait, the romantic drama The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity is now streaming on Netflix. Set in two rival high schools, it follows a gentle teen and a refined girl who form an unlikely friendship. The 13-episode series airs weekly on Sundays. The first four episodes are available now, with episodes 5 to 8 releasing this month. Episodes 9 to 12 will be released on September 7, 14, 21, and 28. The finale premieres on October 5.
Ongoing series
Other returning series
The second season of Dan Da Dan continues with new episodes every Thursday until September 18. The supernatural adventure of Momo and Okarun continues in the Evil Eye Arc. Sakamoto Days, also in its second season, releases new episodes every Monday until September 22. The story follows a former assassin turned dad who must protect his family from his past. Additionally, One Piece: Egghead Island Arc Part 2 will continue to air on Saturdays.