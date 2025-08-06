'Dan Da Dan,' 'One Piece': Netflix's September anime releases

Netflix is gearing up for its most ambitious anime slate yet in September 2025. The streaming giant has lined up a mix of original titles, global premieres, and the return of fan-favorite series. This move underscores Netflix's commitment to becoming a major player in the anime streaming industry. Here's a look at some of the upcoming shows on the platform, per What's on Netflix.

Show revival 'Pokémon Concierge' (September 4) The beloved stop-motion animated series Pokémon Concierge is back with four new episodes. The show, which follows Haru and Psyduck as they assist Pokémon guests at a resort, will be released on September 4. Fans are eagerly awaiting more of its heartwarming slice-of-life storytelling.

New show Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity (September 7, 14, 21, 28) After a long wait, the romantic drama The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity is now streaming on Netflix. Set in two rival high schools, it follows a gentle teen and a refined girl who form an unlikely friendship. The 13-episode series airs weekly on Sundays. The first four episodes are available now, with episodes 5 to 8 releasing this month. Episodes 9 to 12 will be released on September 7, 14, 21, and 28. The finale premieres on October 5.