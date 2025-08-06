Ladakh taps Bollywood to attract global tourists

LG Gupta highlighted the region's stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and immense potential for adventure tourism. He called Ladakh a "jewel" in India's tourism crown and reiterated the administration's commitment to enhancing connectivity, developing world-class infrastructure, and promoting sustainable tourism.

Development focus

Policy for people's welfare

The newly appointed Lieutenant Governor acknowledged the central leadership's support in Ladakh's development, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's "personal interest" in the region. He assured the administration would introduce Ladakh-centric policies for its people's welfare. The meeting also provided a platform for hospitality industry stakeholders to voice concerns about complex registration procedures, reduced tourist inflow, and mandatory Ladakh Residence Certificate (LRC) for operating accommodation facilities.