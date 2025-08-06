Ladakh taps Bollywood to attract global tourists
What's the story
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has announced plans to promote the Union Territory as a world-class tourist destination, using star power. During a meeting with the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association, he emphasized using Bollywood celebrities to showcase Ladakh's natural beauty and cultural richness on both national and international platforms.
Tourism potential
Jewel in India's tourism crown
LG Gupta highlighted the region's stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and immense potential for adventure tourism. He called Ladakh a "jewel" in India's tourism crown and reiterated the administration's commitment to enhancing connectivity, developing world-class infrastructure, and promoting sustainable tourism.
Development focus
Policy for people's welfare
The newly appointed Lieutenant Governor acknowledged the central leadership's support in Ladakh's development, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's "personal interest" in the region. He assured the administration would introduce Ladakh-centric policies for its people's welfare. The meeting also provided a platform for hospitality industry stakeholders to voice concerns about complex registration procedures, reduced tourist inflow, and mandatory Ladakh Residence Certificate (LRC) for operating accommodation facilities.