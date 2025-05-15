What's the story

Pakistan has reportedly written to India, asking its neighbor to reverse its decision to halt the Indus Waters Treaty.

According to TOI, Syed Ali Murtaza, secretary of Pakistan's water resources ministry, sent the "appeal" letter to his Indian counterpart, Debashree Mukherjee.

The letter is believed to have been delivered during 'Operation Sindoor.'

In the letter, Pakistan described India's decision to suspend the treaty as "unilateral and illegal," adding that it was "equivalent to an attack on Pakistan's people and economy."