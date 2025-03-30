Bihar's choice between 'jungle raj' and development: Amit Shah
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today slammed the Congress and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), alleging they were blocking Bihar's development.
Addressing a rally in Gopalganj, Lalu Prasad Yadav's bastion, he urged people to decide if they wanted jungle raj or a development-oriented government under PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.
He said in just 10 years, Modi had done what Congress couldn't in 65.
Targeted remarks
Shah's criticism of Yadav family and their governance
Shah took a jibe at Lalu Yadav and his family for allegedly not contributing to Bihar's development.
He said the Yadav family was concerned about politics, not about employment for the youth.
"Lalu's two sons are now prepping for the Chief Minister post... Lalu is busy 'setting' his family. He did not 'set' the youngsters in Bihar," Shah said.
He further accused them of doing nothing for Bihar during their "jungle raj."
Development focus
Modi's government achievements and future plans for Bihar
Shah also listed the Modi government's achievements, including the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a temple for Mata Janki in Bihar.
He talked about budget allocations to benefit the state. "The Centre has allocated ₹9 lakh crore for Bihar's development... We will build seven bridges with an outlay of ₹8,000 crore," he said.
Assembly elections are slated to be held in the state later this year.
Counterattack
RJD's response to Shah's allegations
Responding to Shah's allegations, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav defended his party.
He took aim at the NDA government, saying it has been in power for 20 years, but questioned what work the BJP has done for Bihar's development.
Yadav also highlighted failures such as education, low per capita income, and high migration rates for work under the NDA rule.