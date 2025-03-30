Shah took a jibe at Lalu Yadav and his family for allegedly not contributing to Bihar's development.

He said the Yadav family was concerned about politics, not about employment for the youth.

"Lalu's two sons are now prepping for the Chief Minister post... Lalu is busy 'setting' his family. He did not 'set' the youngsters in Bihar," Shah said.

He further accused them of doing nothing for Bihar during their "jungle raj."