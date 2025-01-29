What's the story

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, early Wednesday morning left over 30 people injured and at least 20 people dead.

The incident occurred during the 'amrit snan' on Mauni Amavasya, a day devotees consider sacred. An estimated 1.75 crore people had gathered at the Sangam for the holy dip.

The stampede reportedly occurred between 1:30am and 2:30am as a surge of people converged at Triveni Sangam Ghat.