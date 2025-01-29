Maha Kumbh stampede: What went wrong
What's the story
A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, early Wednesday morning left over 30 people injured and at least 20 people dead.
The incident occurred during the 'amrit snan' on Mauni Amavasya, a day devotees consider sacred. An estimated 1.75 crore people had gathered at the Sangam for the holy dip.
The stampede reportedly occurred between 1:30am and 2:30am as a surge of people converged at Triveni Sangam Ghat.
Incident trigger
Barrier collapse triggers chaos at Maha Kumbh Mela
Organizers had expected a huge crowd and released guidelines for crowd management.
Pilgrims were also asked to use designated lanes and maintain queues.
However, chaos broke when a barrier broke, some women fainted and a stampede-like situation ensued.
Eyewitness Vivek Mishra old Hindustan Times, "The incident happened around 2:30am when a large number of devotees arrived at the Sangam banks...A few people lost their balance and fell...That's when the youngsters in the crowd started pushing others, leading to the stampede."
Recall
'Luggage was scattered all over'
"A few people lost their balance and fell, and their luggage was scattered all over. I also fell after my feet got stuck in one of the dustbins...and was left barefoot. I injured my feet," he added.
Another eyewitness to the disaster, Ram Singh, "The exit route was completely blocked, so the situation worsened...The four of us got stuck behind. A lot of people were falling in front of us. The stampede happened because the road was jammed."
Emergency response
Rescue operations launched following Maha Kumbh Mela stampede
After the incident, rescue operations were launched immediately.
A Rapid Action Force unit was rushed to control the situation. Many ambulances took injured to hospitals through a green corridor created for easy access.
Condemning the tragedy, seers of different akharas canceled their planned Amrit Snan. Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan.'.. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya.'"
Official review
PM Modi, CM Adityanath review Maha Kumbh Mela situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and spoke to the latter at least three times, per reports.
Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured full support during this crisis.
Authorities have closed pontoon bridges inside fairgrounds to prevent further incidents.
The Maha Kumbh, dubbed the world's greatest spiritual gathering, is taking place after 12 years. It will run till February 26.