The Union Territories Amendment Bill, aiming to align elections in Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir with national polls, has sparked a debate on federalism.

Critics, like Congress's Manish Tewari, argue it infringes on India's constitutional structure, while supporters insist it respects state autonomy.

The absence of 20 BJP MPs during the bill's introduction has fueled further opposition critique, with the bill now awaiting further discussion in a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Gadkari, 19 MPs skip 'ONOE' session—BJP likely to issue notice

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:20 am Dec 18, 202410:20 am

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might serve notices to 20 of its Lok Sabha MPs, including senior leaders Nitin Gadkari, Giriraj Singh, and Jyotiraditya Scindia. The move comes after these MPs skipped the introduction of "One Nation, One Election" Bill on Tuesday—a session for which the party had ordered attendance through a three-line whip.

Bill introduction

'One Nation, One Election' Bill introduced amid opposition

The "One Nation, One Election" Bill was introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The bill seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections across India. Despite opposition's criticism, calling the move "dictatorial" and against federalism, it cleared its introductory phase with 269 votes in favor and 198 against. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed referring the bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.

Federalism debate

Union Territories Amendment Bill faces criticism

The Union Territories Amendment Bill was also introduced, seeking to synchronize elections in Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir with national polls. Opposition members such as Congress's Manish Tewari slammed the bills as an assault on India's constitutional structure. Tewari contended that federalism is a core feature beyond Parliament's amending power. However, Meghwal dismissed these claims, asserting the legislation adhered to constitutional principles and wouldn't interfere with state autonomy or powers.

Opposition critique

Absence of BJP MPs fuels opposition critique

The absence of the 20 BJP MPs didn't jeopardize the bill's introduction but gave ammunition to opposition's criticism. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor observed that while the government had enough numbers for introduction, it didn't have the two-thirds majority required for passage. The bills now await further discussion by a Joint Parliamentary Committee before a final decision is taken in Parliament.