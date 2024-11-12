Summarize Simplifying... In short In the midst of political tension surrounding the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, a dispute has arisen within the Sena party over the checking of Uddhav Thackeray's bags.

Thackeray, along with senior leader Sanjay Raut, questioned if the bags of other prominent leaders like Modi, Shah, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were also inspected.

This controversy has added another layer of complexity to the election, which sees Thackeray's Sena faction aligning with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party against the Bharatiya Janata Party and factions led by Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Uddhav Thackeray was on his way to a rally

Sena vs Sena clash in Uddhav Thackeray bag check row

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:56 pm Nov 12, 202401:56 pm

What's the story A routine inspection of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's luggage in Yavatmal has triggered a political row. The incident occurred as Thackeray arrived for a campaign rally ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. His Shiv Sena faction has since asked if leaders from the ruling party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, undergo similar checks.

Bias allegations

Shiv Sena leader questions impartiality of luggage checks

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of Thackeray's faction, openly asked if the bags of Modi, Shah, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were checked too. Responding to these charges, Krishna Hegde of the Shinde-led Sena said Shinde's bags were checked during his campaign in Nashik earlier this year. Hegde accused Raut of making "wild allegations" and maintained there was no bias in the EC's actions.

Rally address

Thackeray addresses luggage check controversy at rally

At a rally in Wani, Thackeray took on the issue, asking if the election authorities would check bags of senior leaders of the ruling alliance in the same way. "You are following your responsibility and I will perform my responsibility," he said, but asked if Modi and Shah were also checked. The former CM said if ruling alliance leaders' bags aren't checked, his party workers would do it.

Election backdrop

Maharashtra Assembly election amid political tension

The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. The political atmosphere is charged as Thackeray's Sena faction joins hands with Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party against the Bharatiya Janata Party and factions led by Shinde and Ajit Pawar.