The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed concerns over the accuracy of exit polls and early vote counting trends, citing recent discrepancies in predictions and actual results.

The ECI's call for transparency comes after exit polls incorrectly forecasted election outcomes in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the ECI has announced single-phase and two-phase assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand respectively, with results due on November 23.

ECI calls for self-introspection by media houses, pollsters

ECI calls out 'distortion' in exit polls, questions 'early trends'

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:42 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised concern over the "major distortion" caused by exit polls and early trends aired on television channels. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar raised these issues at a press conference announcing assembly election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. He called on media houses and pollsters to engage in self-introspection over their practices.

Poll scrutiny

CEC Kumar calls for transparency in exit poll processes

Kumar also called for greater transparency in the conduct of exit polls. He questioned the sample size, where the survey was done, and how the result was derived. "What was the sample size, where was the survey done, how did the result come and what is my responsibility if I did not match to that result...are there disclosures - all of these need to be seen," he stated.

Counting concerns

CEC Kumar questions early trends during vote counting

Kumar also raised alarm over early trends flashed on TV channels within 15-30 minutes of assembly election vote counting. He said there is no scientific basis for these early projections and they could be an attempt to justify exit poll results. "Are the initial trends to justify the Exit Poll?" he asked, adding such mismatch can lead to serious issues sometimes.

Poll discrepancies

Exit poll projections versus actual election results

The ECI's worries come on the heels of recent exit poll projections that wrongly predicted election results. In Haryana, despite projections of a Congress sweep, the Bharatiya Janata Party won a third straight term with 48 seats. Likewise, in Jammu and Kashmir, where a hung assembly was predicted with an edge to the Congress-National Conference alliance, the National Conference won 42 seats and the Congress bagged six.

Election schedule

ECI announces upcoming assembly election dates

The ECI has also announced that the assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. Jharkhand will see two-phased voting on November 13 and 20. The results for both states will be declared on November 23. The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly's term ends on November 26, while the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly will complete its term on January 5, 2025.