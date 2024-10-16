Summarize Simplifying... In short In India, security levels range from X to the elite Special Protection Group (SPG).

Bollywood star Salman Khan is under Y-plus protection, involving 11 personnel including armed police and personal security officers. This comes after threats and a failed assassination attempt by the Bishnoi gang, linked to Khan through the infamous blackbuck poaching case.

Other celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have X-category security, while high-profile figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah enjoy Z-plus protection.

Salman Khan has received Y-plus security

Salman under Y-plus protection—What are X, Y, Z security levels

What's the story Bollywood actor Salman Khan's security has been tightened following the murder of his close friend and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The decision to give Khan additional layers of security was taken considering the continuous threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had claimed responsibility for Siddique's assassination. With this new arrangement, a police escort vehicle will accompany Khan wherever he travels. Here, let's understand the different levels of security in India.

Security levels

Understanding the different security covers in India

In India, security cover is categorized into various levels in ascending order: X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus, and the highest, the Special Protection Group (SPG), as defined by the Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Union Home Ministry. The SPG—which provides the most elite protection—is exclusively reserved for Prime Ministers and their families. Following the SPG, Z and Z-plus security covers are offered to high-profile individuals such as politicians, business leaders, or VIPs facing significant threats.

Z plus security

Z-level security: Aamir Khan is protected under this cover

Z-plus security involves a team of 55 personnel, including members of the CRPF and National Security Guard (NSG), with a round-the-clock watch and a bulletproof vehicle. Z security includes 22 personnel. Prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receive Z-plus protection, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Baba Ramdev, and actor Aamir Khan have Z-level security.

Security details

Y-plus security includes personal security officers, escort vehicle

Meanwhile, Khan is given Y-plus security cover which consists of 11 personnel, including two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and additional armed police, with the composition differing based on the threat level. A constable trained in using various weapons will accompany the actor at all times. The Mumbai Police have also fortified security arrangements around Khan's Panvel farmhouse, where personnel have been deployed both inside and outside the premises to monitor the area.

X, Y category

Know more about Y and X-level security

Another is Y-level security cover which consists of eight personnel, including two commandos and the rest police officers. In contrast, X-level security includes only two personnel, with no commandos and only armed police officers. Actors like Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan are provided with X-category security, while Anupam Kher was granted X-plus security following the release of the controversial film The Kashmir Files.

Past incidents

Bishnoi gang's threats and failed attempt on Khan's life

The Bishnoi gang has a history of targeting Khan, having issued repeated threats against the actor. In June, Mumbai Police foiled an attempt by the gang to kill Khan near his farmhouse. The plan was to stop his car and attack him with AK-47 rifles. Authorities have since stepped up their vigilance whenever Khan is scheduled to appear in public. Security has also been beefed up on the Bigg Boss set—where Khan is currently hosting the 18th season.

Assassination aftermath

Siddique's murder and Khan's connection to the Bishnoi gang

Siddique was shot outside his office in Mumbai on October 12, by two gunmen who were arrested the next day. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the assassination through a Facebook post, saying Siddique was targeted because of his close ties with Khan and alleged links to underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim. Khan's connection to the Bishnoi gang goes back years, with the actor receiving multiple death threats from the gang for his involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case.