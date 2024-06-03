Next Article

Raveena Tandon resumes work day after being heckled by mob

By Isha Sharma 01:23 pm Jun 03, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Raveena Tandon has reportedly returned to work following a distressing alleged road rage incident outside her residence. Despite advice from close associates to take a break, the actor remained committed to her professional obligations, reported Times Now. To recall, on Saturday night, the Mohra actor got into a heated scuffle with a mob that accused her and her driver of assaulting three individuals. The police, however, clarified that no complaint had been filed.

Tandon needed to shoot for an ad

Tandon has reportedly expressed her refusal to live in fear. A friend of the actor stated, "Raveena was committed to shooting an ad for a major brand. She left for her shooting telling us that she had never been accused of unprofessional conduct in her career. Why should she risk being labeled unprofessional now?" "Raveena feels she can't live under the fear of being targeted by opportunists. The more she fears them the more they will target people like her."

Details of the incident involving Tandon

The incident involving Tandon came to light when a video surfaced online showing her in an altercation with several women. The actor, visibly distressed, was seen pleading, "Don't hit me." Allegations were made by a relative of the alleged victims, accusing Tandon's driver of reckless driving and injuring three women near Carter Road's Rizvi College. They also claimed that an intoxicated Tandon attacked them. However, the CCTV video showed that no such accident took place.

Mumbai Police confirmed allegations against Tandon as baseless

On Sunday, Mumbai Police told Mid-Day, "The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video. The driver was reversing the car when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told [him] that he should check if people are behind the car before reversing." "Both Tandon and the family went to the Khar police station and gave written complaints. Later, they both also submitted letters stating they did not want to register any complaints."

The video of the argument and the alleged accident