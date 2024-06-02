Next Article

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon accused of assault

By Tanvi Gupta 09:40 am Jun 02, 202409:40 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is facing accusations of assaulting three individuals in Mumbai's Bandra suburb late Saturday night. A shocking video circulating online captures the chaotic scene, showing locals surrounding and attacking Tandon. Initial reports suggest that Tandon's driver hit three people near Carter Road by Rizvi College due to rash driving. Witnesses claim that a visibly intoxicated Tandon then exited her car and assaulted the victims both verbally and physically.

Video evidence

'Don't push...please don't hit me,' Tandon pleaded amid chaos

In the viral video, Tandon can be seen surrounded by alleged victims and locals who are calling the police. One victim is heard saying, "You will have to spend the night in jail. My nose is bleeding." Amid the chaos, Tandon pleads, "Don't push. Please don't hit me." The video was shot by freelance journalist Mohsin Shaikh and shared widely on social media platforms.

Witness account

Witness narrated the incident, and accused Tandon of assault

Later, a man named Mohammed—a resident of Bandra—detailed the entire ordeal on video. He explained that his mother, sister, and niece were near Rizvi College when Tandon's driver "ran over" his mother. "When they confronted, the driver assaulted my niece and even my mother. Later, Raveena too stepped out in an inebriated state, stepped out and hit my mother so severely that she suffered serious head injuries," he claimed.

Police response

Victims allege police inaction and demand justice

Mohammed further alleged that he and the victims waited at Khar police station for four hours without their complaint being taken. "They asked us to get it settled out of the police station. But why should we settle scores with them? My mother has been assaulted and I demand justice," he expressed. As of now, Tandon has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Twitter Post

Here's the full video of the altercation

About the personality

Work-wise, Tandon is currently occupied with 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Tandon is the daughter of the late filmmaker Ravi Tandon and the wife of prominent film distributor Anil Thadani. After taking a sabbatical following her marriage, she returned to show business in recent years. Most recently, she appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar show Karmma Calling and the movie, Patna Shukla. She is currently filming Akshay Kumar-led project Welcome To The Jungle, slated for release on December 20.