May 13, 2024

What's the story Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi on the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since April 22. He departed from his Delhi residence for Mumbai and has been missing since. Reports suggest that he was facing severe financial woes at the time of his disappearance. Amid the ongoing investigation, Hargit Singh, father of Singh, recently revealed insights from their final conversation.

Final conversation

Something was bothering him, disclosed Hargit

Speaking with Telly Talk, Hargit recounted his last conversation with his son, which took place on April 21 on Hargit's birthday. Although Singh appeared troubled, he didn't disclose what was bothering him. Concerned, Hargit urged his son to confide in him, emphasizing the importance of openness between parent and child. Singh had promised to share his concerns upon his return.

Financial details

Investigation revealed Singh had more than 10 bank accounts

Now, it has all come down to Singh's financial distress. Recent investigations into Singh's disappearance have revealed his extensive use of credit cards. Police reports indicate that the actor operated more than 10 bank accounts and had recently withdrawn ₹14,000 from an ATM. In a separate interview with Bombay Times, Singh's father expressed his ignorance about his son's financial struggles. "I had no idea about my son's financial situation. He never told me anything about it," he stated.

Investigation progress

Delhi Police probed Singh's disappearance on TV show set

Meanwhile, Delhi Police—in their ongoing investigation—visited the sets of TMKOC in Mumbai. They questioned Singh's former co-stars and others associated with the show. "This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police," a source close to the show's production told News18.

Payment clarification

Production house denied rumors of outstanding payments

Rumors had circulated suggesting that Singh's payments were due from the production house. However, these claims were refuted by both the police and Sohil Ramani, Head of Production of Neela Films. "They went back assured that there were no dues from our end toward Gurucharan Singh," Ramani confirmed. Expressing concern regarding the actor's disappearance, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi had also clarified earlier that there were no outstanding payments.