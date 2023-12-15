2 more suspects arrested in Parliament security breach probe

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:33 pm Dec 15, 202301:33 pm

2 more people arrested by Delhi Police from Rajasthan in Parliament security breach probe

In a major development in the Parliament security breach probe, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained two more individuals suspected of having links to the six people arrested in the case. Identified as Kailash and Mahesh, the detained individuals are residents of Rajasthan and reportedly have links with a social media group called "Justice for Azad Bhagat Singh."

Why does this story matter?

Two people, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday, shouting slogans and setting off smoke bombs. Two others, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, carried out a similar act outside Parliament simultaneously before being apprehended. The incident came on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack in 2001 when five terrorists killed a gardener and eight security personnel.

Suspects' links to Parliament security breach mastermind

During the interrogation, it reportedly came to light that Mahesh would've been part of the attack team. However, his family members stopped him from doing it. It's also learned that Mahesh helped Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind in the Parliament security breach, burn the phones of his associates after he arrived in Kuchaman from New Delhi.

Mastermind of Parliament security breach surrenders

This comes a day after Jha, who hails from Bihar and worked in Kolkata as a teacher, turned himself in on Thursday at Kartavya Path Police Station in the national capital. Reportedly, he recorded the dramatic protest outside Parliament and shared it on social media. He also forwarded it to an associate in Kolkata who runs a non-profit organization.

Jha's role and links to college student in Kolkata

According to reports, all four attackers handed over their mobile phones to Jha before executing their plan. The police have also drawn links between Jha and Nilaksha Aich, a second-year student from the Bidhannagar Government College in Kolkata, where Jha briefly served as secretary. The two reportedly came close after they met at a People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) event.

Court sends 4 accused to 7-day police custody

The Patiala House Court sent the four individuals who breached the security of Parliament to seven days in police custody on Thursday. All the accused have been charged under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153, 186, 120B, 353, and 452.