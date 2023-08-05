BMC COVID-19 centre scam: Ex-Mumbai mayor, other civic officials booked

India

BMC COVID-19 centre scam: Ex-Mumbai mayor, other civic officials booked

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana August 05, 2023 | 11:38 pm 2 min read

Mumbai police books ex-mayor and Shiv Sena UBT leader Kishori Pednekar

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar in connection with the alleged COVID-19 center scam. Besides Pednekar, a former deputy municipal commissioner, a former additional municipal commissioner, and private contractor Vedanta Innotech were also charged in the case.

Details on charges against Pednekar, others

According to The Indian Express, Pednekar and other civic officials have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (unlawful breach of trust by a public servant or by a merchant, agent, or banker), and 420 (cheating). The case was filed at the Agripada Police Station and then transferred to the Economic Offences Wing for further probe.

Know about ED's raids at 15 locations in scam case

In June, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 15 different locations in Mumbai in connection to the alleged scam concerning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) COVID-19 centers. As per the news outlet Mint, the ED officials seized Rs. 68.65 lakh in cash apart from documents of several properties worth crores during the raids.

Here's what ED found during raids

The news agency PTI reported that the anti-money laundering agency retrieved documents of 50 immovable properties located in different areas in Maharashtra that have a market value of over Rs. 150 crore. On the other hand, it also found jewelry worth Rs. 2.46 crore and investments and fixed deposits worth Rs. 15 crore during the raids.

Latest FIR relates to body bag purchases

The EOW's latest FIR is related to an alleged scam over the purchase of body bags for COVID-19 victims at BMC centers at inflated prices. Vedanta Innotech allegedly sold body bags to the BMC at Rs. 6,700 each while the market price was Rs. 1,500/bag. Reportedly, this is the EOW's first FIR filed as part of its inquiries into irregularities at BMC COVID-19 centers.

ED might launch PMLA case in matter: Report

Now that the EOW filed an FIR in the matter, the ED might launch a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case and probe the money laundering aspect, reported The Indian Express. The ED has already inquired the municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal, then Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, other senior civic officials, and nearly a dozen contractors and others having ties with politicians.

Share this timeline