Paresh Rawal urges citizens to vote

LS Elections: Paresh Rawal casts vote, advocates penalties for non-voters

By Isha Sharma 12:59 pm May 20, 202412:59 pm

What's the story In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a slew of celebrities came out to vote in Mumbai on Monday morning. Among these was Bollywood actor and politician Paresh Rawal. Post-voting, he candidly interacted with the media emphasizing the crucial importance of participating in elections, even proposing penalties for those who don't exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Statement

Rawal wants an increase in taxes for non-voters

The Hera Pheri actor, urging citizens to vote, said, "Then you will say, government doesn't do this, doesn't do that... If you will not vote today, then you will be responsible, not the government." "There should be some provisions for those who don't vote, like an increase in tax or some other punishment." Other veteran artists such as Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Shoba Khote were also spotted at polling booths.

Twitter Post

Rawal didn't mince his words

Celebrity participation

Other celebrities who voted on Monday

Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor were also seen fulfilling their national duty at various polling booths in Mumbai. This was a particularly important day for Kumar, who cast his first-ever vote after acquiring Indian citizenship in May 2023. He was previously a Canadian citizen, a decision he earned mammoth flak for all his life.