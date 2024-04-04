Next Article

All nine pirates were handed over to Mumbai Police (Representational Image)

Indian Navy hands over nine pirates to Mumbai Police

By Riya Baibhawi 04:20 pm Apr 04, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Indian Navy on Thursday﻿ said it had handed over to the Mumbai Police nine pirates who were captured in an operation near Somalia last week. The operation involved naval warships INS Trishul and INS Sumedha, which led to the rescue of a fishing boat and its 23 crew members. The captured pirates were transported to Mumbai aboard the INS Trishul for further legal action. They could face death sentence if convicted of murder and life imprisonment for piracy alone.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Following the collapse of Mohamed Siad Barre's regime in 1991, Somalia descended into lawlessness, sparking rampant illegal fishing and toxic waste dumping by foreign fleets. Local fishermen and militias formed groups like the "Somali Coastguards" to combat these intrusions. However, these efforts evolved into organized piracy in the 2000s, with groups targeting ships from various countries. Encourages by the Houthi rebels, Somali pirates have increased their operations manifold in recent months.

Legal proceedings

Pirates handed over to Mumbai Police for legal action

Meanwhile, Indian Navy said that all the pirates were docked in Mumbai since April 3. Confirming the same, Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said, "INS Trishul arrived in Mumbai on April 3 and handed over all nine pirates to the local police for further legal action in accordance with the Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022."

Maritime security

Indian Navy reaffirms commitment to protect seafarers

The Indian Navy has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding all merchant shipping and seafarers in the Indian Ocean Region, irrespective of their nationality. The official statement from the Navy read, "Indian Navy reaffirms its resolve to safeguard all merchant shipping and seafarers transiting in Indian Ocean Region irrespective of their nationality." This stance underscores the navy's dedication to maintaining maritime security.

Previous operation

Pakistanis thank Indian Navy for rescuing them from pirates

Just recently, a video of the Indian Navy's rescue operation of a Pakistani vessel taken hostage by pirates off Somalia's coast has gone viral. The video shows Navy personnel guarding men, presumably pirates, with their hands tied behind their backs. As the video progresses, we see the Pakistani crew being sent away on a boat. At one point, one of the hostages said, "Thank you. Aapne hamara jaan bachaaya."