Context

Why does this story matter?

On Sunday night, a group passing by in vehicles with saffron flags and chanting "Jai Shri Ram", was stopped by some local people from another community in Mira Road. An argument broke out, leading to violence. Another clash was reported from the area on Monday evening. After the clashes, security arrangements have been strengthened in Mira Road.

Details

Police warn of action if order violated

The directive, issued by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police, aims to maintain the communal harmony in the area, police said. "Some people are broadcasting different videos about the incident through various media. Due to this, misunderstandings are spreading in the society...," an officer said. Police have warned of action against group administrators if the order is violated.

Demolition drive

15 structures demolished in Haidary Chowk

On Tuesday, MBMC demolished at least 15 structures in Haidary Chowk, which is close to the place where the violence erupted on Sunday. "The action has been taken since the structures were illegal and were encroached upon...," MBMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Maruti Gaikwad said. Activists said shop owners had legal documents, and there were no notices served prior to the demolition.

Background

Zero tolerance against those who disturb law & order: Fadnavis

After reports of the clashes additional forces were deployed in the area on Monday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said in a statement: "There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands and attempts to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra."

Details

13 FIRs registered

According to police, 13 FIRs have been registered, in connection with the incidents, based on complaints from either side. 15 people were detained on Tuesday. This is in addition to the 13 who were detained on Monday. Of the 13, nine have been arrested and four are minors, police said. Meanwhile, security forces are also carrying out marches in some areas, police said.