Ayodhya: 3 suspects arrested have Khalistani links, say police

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:12 pm Jan 20, 202410:12 pm

3 arrested in Ayodhya for conducting 'recce', were working for Khalistani leaders

Ahead of Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has revealed that three suspects arrested in the temple city on Thursday had Khalistani links. The three individuals were held for being involved in "suspicious activities" in Ayodhya ahead of Monday's mega event at the Ram Mandir. During interrogation, it came to light that the three men were working for Khalistani sympathizers and were conducting a reconnaissance "for an incident in Ayodhya."

Why does this story matter?

The development came ahead of Monday's Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Mandir, which is set to be headlines by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple complex will be made open to the public on Tuesday (January 23). Ahead of the temple's landmark inauguration, final preparations are underway, and security has been tightened in and around Ayodhya and other crucial parts of the country.

Reason behind apprehension of 3 men in Ayodhya

Officials said the three men were arrested on Thursday. However, their suspicion about the trio deepened when a purported voice note by Khalistan leaders was later circulated on some people's phones in Lucknow. In it, a man posing as Khalistani terrorist and Sikh for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claimed they will hold UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accountable on Monday (January 22), the day of Ram Mandir's inauguration. He added the consecration ceremony won't save the chief minister.

Know about identities of accused men, their arrest

The three arrested individuals have been identified as Rajasthan residents Shankar Dussad alias Shankar Jajod, Pradeep Puniya, and Ajit Kumar Sharma. Providing further details, UP Police Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar revealed that Dussad and Puniya were residents of the Sikar district, while Sharma hailed from the Jhunjhunu district. He also revealed the trio was apprehended during the checking of their vehicle in front of Ayodhya's Trimurti Hotel on Thursday.

Police intensify security measures ahead of mega event

Dussad reportedly revealed during questioning that Khalistani supporter Harminder Singh alias "Landa," who lives abroad, informed him of Pannun's directive to conduct a recce and prepare a map of Ayodhya. He was told that material for a planned attack would also be made available. The other two arrested individuals were Dussad's accomplices who were to assist him. The trio had even installed a flag of Lord Ram on their vehicle to avoid suspicion.

Accused men booked under several IPC sections

The UP ATS officials also said Dussad was a close aide of slain gangster Rajendra Jaat and had taken over his gang after the latter's murder in December 2022. At least seven criminal cases are registered against Dussad in different districts of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the three men had been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 121-A, 120-B, 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471.

Ram Lalla idol's face unveiled on Friday

Separately, the face of the Lord Ram idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was unveiled on Friday. Crafted by Karnataka-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the purported 51-inch black stone idol depicts a five-year-old Lord Ram with a golden bow and arrow. The idol reached the temple late Wednesday evening and was installed formally on Thursday.