Send more tourists: Maldives president urges China amid India row

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:01 pm Jan 10, 202403:01 pm

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu has urged China to send more tourists

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu has urged China to boost its tourism to his country amid a diplomatic row between India and the island nation, PTI reported. During his five-day state visit to China, President Muizzu referred to the country as the Maldives' "closest" ally in an address to the Maldives Business Forum on the second day. The president requested that China "intensify efforts" to regain its pre-Covid status as the Maldives' top tourist market.

Why does this story matter?

Muizzu's appeal came amid a diplomatic row over derogatory remarks made by some Maldivian politicians, including three ministers, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he posted pictures of his recent visit to Lakshadweep. The controversy started with now-suspended deputy minister Mariyam Shiuna calling the Indian PM a "clown" and a "puppet of Israel" in a series of now-deleted X posts. The Maldivian tourism industry has seen a spate of cancellations of reservations made by Indians since the ministers' remarks.

Focus on FTA, seeking investments from Chinese companies: Muizzu

During his visit, President Muizzu also expressed his commitment to implementing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Maldives and China, which aims to increase bilateral trade and investments. He emphasized the importance of boosting fish product exports to China through the FTA, stating it is a "key priority" for his administration. Additionally, Muizzu encouraged Chinese companies to invest in 11 projects presented at the Maldives Investment Forum, including relocating the Male Commercial Port and developing the Velana International Airport.

Praise for China's Belt and Road Initiative

Muizzu also highlighted the success of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative projects in the Maldives. The Maldivian president stated in his speech that China has "delivered the most significant infrastructure projects witnessed in Maldivian history." Muizzu urged China to boost tourism, expressing a desire to regain the pre-COVID status where China was the Maldives' top market. The two nations also agreed on a $50 million project to create an integrated tourism zone in the Maldives.

India remained largest tourist market for Maldives in 2023

According to Maldives Tourism Ministry data, India remained the largest tourist market for the country in 2023, with 2,09,198 arrivals, followed by Russia (209,146) and China (187,118). In 2022, India maintained the top spot with 2,40,000 arrivals, followed by Russia (198,000) and Britain (177,000). Before the pandemic, China held the top position with over 2.80 lakh tourists, but currently faces challenges reviving tourism due to a prolonged lockdown policy and economic slowdown.

Maldives tourism body condemned remarks against Modi

The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) on Tuesday condemned the derogatory remarks by some now-suspended Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Modi and the people of India. Reacting to the controversy, the MATI acknowledged India's key role in boosting the Maldives' tourism industry, especially helping it recover during the COVID-19 pandemic. "A contributor that has greatly assisted our recovery efforts during COVID-19, right after we re-opened our borders," it said.

Indian e-travel agencies suspend flight bookings to Maldives

Amid the diplomatic dispute, leading Indian online travel company EaseMyTrip suspended flight bookings to the Maldives. In a post on X, the company's co-founder, Prashant Patti, wrote, "Our company is entirely homegrown and made in India. We have decided that we will not accept any bookings for the Maldives." Popular e-travel booking platform MakeMyTrip also reported a 3,400% increase in searches for Lakshadweep since PM Modi's visit. It also launched a new "Beaches of India" campaign for local travelers.

Remarks against Modi triggered suspension of Maldivian ministers

The Maldives government on Sunday suspended three ministers over their derogatory remarks against PM Modi. Besides Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid were also suspended over their statements, which triggered a massive backlash. The Maldives government, in a statement, distanced itself from their remarks, calling them "personal opinions." The statement came after India made it clear that the remarks by Shiuna were uncalled for and unacceptable.

More on ongoing diplomatic row

The statements made by these now-suspended ministers sparked a significant backlash on social media. Indian celebrities, including film actors, and netizens have called out the Maldivian leaders for their negative remarks. The diplomatic row was triggered at a time when Maldives President Muizzu embarked on his maiden China trip to seek funds. The Sunni Salafi Muslim leader won the elections in November 2023 by vowing to oust Indian troops from the Maldives.