By Aikantik Bag 04:44 pm Dec 26, 202304:44 pm

Dino Morea meets Narendra Modi on Christmas

Actor Dino Morea attended a special Christmas lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Monday. On Tuesday, Morea took to Instagram to share photos from the event, expressing his gratitude for the invitation and calling the experience "truly memorable." The gathering witnessed the presence of several members of the Christian community from various fields.

Morea's heartfelt note on meeting PM Modi

Morea penned a short note that stated, "Christmas lunch was beautiful this year." Referring to PM Modi, he added, "Dear sir, the honorable prime minister, @narendramodi ji, thank you for inviting us to your home for a lovely Christmas lunch. To meet you and listen to you speak and experience how gracious a host you are has been truly memorable." Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the actor.

PM Modi's message on Christmas

At the event, PM Modi also addressed the Christian community, emphasizing Jesus Christ's teachings of compassion and service. He stated, "Christmas is a day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This is also an occasion to remember his life's message and values. He lived the ideals of kindness and service." "He worked on making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone... These ideals are working as a guiding light for the development journey of our country."

