Mohan Yadav sworn in as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:55 am Dec 13, 202311:55 am

Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took an oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav (58) on Wednesday took an oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Among other leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were present at the swearing-in ceremony. On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Yadav as the new CM of the state after a week of suspense. He has been associated with the BJP since 1984.

Know more about Yadav

Yadav was the state minister of higher education in the outgoing cabinet and is an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency. Notably, he has been elected to the state assembly three consecutive times, in 2013, 2018, and 2023. His selection for the top post came as a surprise since Yadav was not considered part of the CM race.

BJP's resounding win in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh in the recent assembly elections by winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress was restricted to just 66 seats as compared to the previous assembly elections in 2018, when it won 114 seats, finishing ahead of the BJP. The BJP eventually came to power in 2020 as the Congress government in the state was toppled.