Uttarkashi tunnel rescue underway: 5 workers pulled out; 36 left

Nov 28, 2023

The 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel are being rescued

On day 17 of excruciating rescue operations, 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi are finally being rescued. So far, five have been pulled out. They are being evacuated on wheeled stretchers through a steel chute after rat-hole miners horizontally drilled through the rubble. Among the trapped workers, 15 are from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five each from Bihar and Odisha, three from West Bengal, two each from Assam and Uttarakhand, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

Breakthrough achieved on Tuesday afternoon

Why does this story matter?

A portion of the 4.5km under-construction Silkyara tunnel collapsed on November 12. It is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project. The mental and physical state of the workers remained a concern as they remained without proper food, ventilation, or sunlight for days. The episode also serves as a wake-up call for environmental assessment and structural norms—especially in Himalayan projects—which were allegedly skipped in the Silkyara tunnel's construction, as in many others.

5 public sector agencies worked round clock

Five public sector agencies—Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL)—were tasked with the rescue efforts. Subsequently, Indian Army engineers were also called in. A landline connection was established for the workers, and they were also provided mobile phones and board games to alleviate stress. Doctors had advised them to do yoga and engage in uplifting conversations.

Trapped workers' families brought in earlier

The development comes a week after the rescuers delivered those trapped in the tunnel their first solid food in over a week. They sent khichdi in bottles down a six-inch diameter pipe. Until then, they had been supplied with dry fruits, snack items, and fruits like oranges and bananas. The families of the workers were brought in earlier and accommodated in hotels close to the tunnel. The Uttarakhand government said it would cover their travel and accommodation expenses.

Drilling faced multiple challenges

Rat-hole miners were called after a blade of the auger machine broke and got stuck into the rubble in the rescue operation's last leg. Extracting the blade stuck in the wall of debris took some time. The 25-ton auger machine reportedly managed to drill through around 45m of rubble, allowing linearly welded steel pipes to be pushed into the drilled hole for the workers to come out. The 175-horsepower auger machine was flown in after a 35hp auger machine failed.

Vertical drilling neared reaching trapped workers

After the auger's broken blade obstructed horizontal drilling, rescue personnel even resorted to vertical drilling. The rescue team was drilling 86m down from the top of the hill above the tunnel to reach the workers. Multiple simultaneous drilling exercises were underway. In addition to drilling through the main entrance, rescue teams also started blasting and drilling from the far end of the unfinished tunnel toward Barkot, which is nearly half a kilometer long, as an alternative escape route.