Stage III GRAP restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:47 pm Nov 28, 202307:47 pm

Stage III restrictions were placed on November 2

The Indian government has lifted Stage III restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR) due to a significant improvement in air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) met on Tuesday, in view of lowered air pollution. It said that forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, do not anticipate Delhi's average air quality to reach 'severe' levels in the coming days.

Restrictions on petrol, diesel cars and construction activities removed

Stage III restrictions, implemented on November 2, had halted non-essential construction, mining, and stone crushing in Delhi-NCR. Moreover, restrictions were placed on the usage of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Gautam Budh Nagar. With these restrictions lifted, these activities can now resume as air quality continues to improve.

Improvement in Delhi's Air Quality Index

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), measured at 4:00pm daily, has shown a significant improvement. The AQI dropped from 395 yesterday to 312 today (November 28), indicating a positive trend in air quality. The removal of Stage III Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions is expected to provide relief to residents and businesses impacted by the strict measures taken to combat pollution in the region.