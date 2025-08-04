Video: Part of Bihar's newly-built double-decker flyover sinks after rainfall
What's the story
A section of Patna's newly inaugurated double-decker flyover has sunk due to heavy rainfall. The 2.2-kilometer flyover, which connects Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan to Science College via Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), was inaugurated on June 11 at a cost of ₹422 crore. A video shared by news agency ANI shows a crater on the first elevated corridor of the flyover as vehicles continue to ply on the road.
Twitter Post
Visuals of the flyover
Construction timeline
Flyover built at cost of ₹422 crore
The flyover was built by Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited, with construction starting on January 15, 2022. It is Patna's first two-lane, direction-based double-decker elevated corridor. At its inauguration, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said the flyover would ease traffic problems on Ashok Rajpath and improve access to PMCH.
Weather impact
Waterlogging in several areas of Patna
The recent heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Patna, leading to waterlogging in several areas, including Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Exhibition Road, and Gandhi Maidan. Homes, hospitals, and schools have been flooded due to the incessant rains. The Meteorological Department had issued an 'orange' alert for several districts, including Patna, for the next 48 hours.
Flood response
Bihar government takes measures to handle situation
The Bihar government has taken measures to handle the flooding situation. Villagers in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places by district administrations. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management Department said water levels in the Ganga, Kosi, and Burhi Gandak rivers have risen but are under control. The state recorded 409mm of rainfall from June 1-August 3 this year, which is less than normal by 22%.