Video: Part of Bihar's newly-built double-decker flyover sinks after rainfall

A section of Patna 's newly inaugurated double-decker flyover has sunk due to heavy rainfall. The 2.2-kilometer flyover, which connects Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan to Science College via Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), was inaugurated on June 11 at a cost of ₹422 crore. A video shared by news agency ANI shows a crater on the first elevated corridor of the flyover as vehicles continue to ply on the road.

Twitter Post Visuals of the flyover #WATCH | Bihar | Part of double-deck flyover in Patna, sinks after incessant rainfall in the city



The flyover, built at a cost of Rs 422 crore, was inaugurated on June 11 this year pic.twitter.com/XyddNt4paN — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2025

Construction timeline Flyover built at cost of ₹422 crore The flyover was built by Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited, with construction starting on January 15, 2022. It is Patna's first two-lane, direction-based double-decker elevated corridor. At its inauguration, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said the flyover would ease traffic problems on Ashok Rajpath and improve access to PMCH.

Weather impact Waterlogging in several areas of Patna The recent heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Patna, leading to waterlogging in several areas, including Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Exhibition Road, and Gandhi Maidan. Homes, hospitals, and schools have been flooded due to the incessant rains. The Meteorological Department had issued an 'orange' alert for several districts, including Patna, for the next 48 hours.