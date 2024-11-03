Bihar ASI shoots self after denied leave for Chhath
In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Bihar Police, Ajit Singh, allegedly shot himself at his barracks near Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. Singh shot himself after he was denied leave for the Chhath puja festival, Times of India reported. City Superintendent of Police Sweety Sehrawat confirmed the incident, adding that there was a bullet wound on Singh's head and it appears to be a case of suicide.
Family suspects foul play in ASI's death
However, Singh's family has raised suspicion of foul play in his death. They have filed an FIR alleging murder, highlighting that the weapon used belonged to a Special Task Force (STF) jawan who lived nearby. Singh's father, Vinod Singh, alleged his son had been under stress as he was denied leave for Chhath puja. A forensic team is now probing the scene to ascertain the cause of death.