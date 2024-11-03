Singh was 40 years old

Bihar ASI shoots self after denied leave for Chhath

By Chanshimla Varah 04:48 pm Nov 03, 202404:48 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Bihar Police, Ajit Singh, allegedly shot himself at his barracks near Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. Singh shot himself after he was denied leave for the Chhath puja festival, Times of India reported. City Superintendent of Police Sweety Sehrawat confirmed the incident, adding that there was a bullet wound on Singh's head and it appears to be a case of suicide.

Investigation underway

Family suspects foul play in ASI's death

However, Singh's family has raised suspicion of foul play in his death. They have filed an FIR alleging murder, highlighting that the weapon used belonged to a Special Task Force (STF) jawan who lived nearby. Singh's father, Vinod Singh, alleged his son had been under stress as he was denied leave for Chhath puja. A forensic team is now probing the scene to ascertain the cause of death.