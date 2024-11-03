J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade near tourism center; 12 civilians injured
Terrorists hurled a grenade near the Tourism Reception Centre (TRC) in Srinagar, injuring at least 12 civilians. Greater Kashmir, citing sources, reported that the grenade was thrown outside the TRC playground. The incident occurred during a massive throng of shoppers for the weekly 'Sunday market.' "All the injured have been rushed to the SMHS hospital for treatment," an official said.
3 terrorists killed
The attack comes amid heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir over a string of terror attacks in recent weeks. On Saturday, security forces neutralized three terrorists, including a top commander of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, in separate encounters. The encounters took place in Anantnag and Khanyar districts. The slain LeT commander, identified as Usman alias Chota Walid, was a Pakistani national involved in multiple attacks, including the murder of J&K Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani last year.
More details awaited
Encounter in Khanyar results in 1 terrorist death, 4 injuries
The encounter in Khanyar led to Usman's death and injuries to four security personnel. A joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police had launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving intelligence about terrorist presence. The operation turned into a gunfight when terrorists opened fire on the forces. Visuals from the site showed smoke rising from a house where terrorists were hiding.
2 more terrorists neutralized in Anantnag's Halkan Gali
In Anantnag's Halkan Gali area, two more terrorists were neutralized after an anti-terrorist operation by security forces. Their identities are yet to be confirmed. Earlier this week, security forces also gunned down three terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector. The deadliest attack took place in October when terrorists killed a doctor and six migrant workers at a construction site in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district.