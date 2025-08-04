Rooted story of bravery: Chitrangda teases Salman's 'Battle of Galwan'

Actor's insight

On working with Khan

Singh further added, "This isn't just about the spectacle. It's meaningful...rooted. It's real." She also spoke about her experience of working with Khan. She said, "Everything he's part of becomes massive. Whether you're an actor or technician, it all scales up." "It's the kind of story that deserves to be told. I'm just happy I get to be part of telling it." The movie is based on the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.