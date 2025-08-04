Rooted story of bravery: Chitrangda teases Salman's 'Battle of Galwan'
What's the story
Chitrangda Singh, who will soon be seen in Battle of Galwan alongside Salman Khan, has called the movie a "story of bravery and courage." The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on real-life events and deeply rooted in military history. "Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal," she said.
Actor's insight
On working with Khan
Singh further added, "This isn't just about the spectacle. It's meaningful...rooted. It's real." She also spoke about her experience of working with Khan. She said, "Everything he's part of becomes massive. Whether you're an actor or technician, it all scales up." "It's the kind of story that deserves to be told. I'm just happy I get to be part of telling it." The movie is based on the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
Acting challenges
Singh on her challenging role in 'Raat Akeli...'
Singh also opened up about her experience working with director Honey Trehan in the upcoming Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai 2. She revealed that she had to give 28 retakes for one shot, calling it a very challenging role. Despite the difficulty, she said she was happy because her performance "improved a lot" through the process. Singh was last seen in Housefull 5.