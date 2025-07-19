Karan Veer Mehra being considered for 'Don 3': Report
What's the story
Actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is being considered for the role of the antagonist in Don 3, reported IANS. The news comes after Vikrant Massey's exit from the project. A source close to the development told IANS, "Nothing is confirmed yet, but Karan is definitely being considered." "His recent transformation and screen presence in Silaa have impressed a lot of people in the industry."
Franchise history
A look at the 'Don' franchise
Don 3 is the upcoming installment in the Don franchise, which began with the 1978 Hindi action thriller film Don. The remake series started in 2006 with Don: The Chase Begins Again, followed by its sequel, Don 2, in 2011. While Amitabh Bachchan played the title role in the original film, Shah Rukh Khan took over for the remakes. The upcoming project stars Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon.
Career highlights
Mehra is currently busy with 'Silaa'
Mehra is currently busy with Silaa, directed by Omung Kumar. The film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles. He is best known in television for his role in the serial Pavitra Rishta featuring Ankita Lokhande and the late star Sushant Singh Rajput.