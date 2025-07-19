Karan Veer Mehra being considered for 'Don 3': Report

Karan Veer Mehra is in talks for 'Don 3'

By Isha Sharma 04:44 pm Jul 19, 202504:44 pm

Actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is being considered for the role of the antagonist in Don 3, reported IANS. The news comes after Vikrant Massey's exit from the project. A source close to the development told IANS, "Nothing is confirmed yet, but Karan is definitely being considered." "His recent transformation and screen presence in Silaa have impressed a lot of people in the industry."