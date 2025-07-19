'Udaipur Files...': Rajasthan minister says 'many will be shaken'

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel thinks the upcoming film Udaipur Files is going to make waves, saying, "The day the film is released, many people will be shaken." The movie focuses on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur—a case that sparked outrage across India.

Patel blames Gehlot government Patel blamed the previous Gehlot-led state government for not preventing Lal's murder.

Since its announcement, Udaipur Files has faced backlash over concerns it could jeopardize the right to a fair trial and contain vilification against one community.

Patel, though, believes justice will be served once the trial wraps up.

Delhi HC on film's release Right now, the Delhi High Court has paused its release for a central review.

The Supreme Court pushed hearings to July 21 and wants a government panel to quickly address worries about communal harmony and fair trials.

Even after 55 edits, critics say the movie unfairly targets Muslims.