'Son of Sardaar 2' shifts release date after 'Saiyaara' success
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 won't hit theaters on July 25 as planned—the release is now set for August 1, 2025.
The shift comes after Saiyaara, starring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, turned into a surprise hit.
By moving the date, both films get a better shot at success without stepping on each other's toes.
'Son of Sardaar 2' to drop new trailer soon
To keep fans in the loop, the Son of Sardaar 2 team is dropping a new trailer soon with the updated release date.
It's all part of their plan to keep excitement high and make sure everyone knows when to catch it in theaters.