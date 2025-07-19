Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' is now 'Saamrajya': Exciting global promo out

Global promo with voices of NTR, Suriya, Ranbir

The teaser, featuring voiceovers from Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor, quickly racked up millions of views. With AI-generated promos and Anirudh Ravichander's energetic music, the hype is real.

Saamrajya will hit screens in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil—plus look out for Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles.