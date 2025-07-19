Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' is now 'Saamrajya': Exciting global promo out
Vijay Deverakonda is back in action with Kingdom, which drops in Hindi as Saamrajya on July 31, 2025.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame), the film follows Deverakonda as a gritty leader rising through chaos and betrayal in a troubled kingdom.
Global promo with voices of NTR, Suriya, Ranbir
The teaser, featuring voiceovers from Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor, quickly racked up millions of views. With AI-generated promos and Anirudh Ravichander's energetic music, the hype is real.
Saamrajya will hit screens in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil—plus look out for Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles.