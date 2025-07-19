Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff attend Dheeraj Kumar's prayer meet Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Bollywood came together in Mumbai to honor Dheeraj Kumar, the beloved actor, producer, and director from the '70s and '80s who passed away on July 15, 2023.

Icons like Hema Malini and Jackie Shroff joined others in recalling his impact on family-friendly TV shows and films.