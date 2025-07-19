Next Article
Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff attend Dheeraj Kumar's prayer meet
Bollywood came together in Mumbai to honor Dheeraj Kumar, the beloved actor, producer, and director from the '70s and '80s who passed away on July 15, 2023.
Icons like Hema Malini and Jackie Shroff joined others in recalling his impact on family-friendly TV shows and films.
Poonam Dhillon, Rakesh Bedi among others present
The prayer meet saw stars like Poonam Dhillon, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Rishi, and singers Soma Ghosh and Madhushree paying their respects.
Industry leaders Siddharth Roy Kapur and B.N. Tiwari were also there to support Kumar's wife Zuby Kochar and family—showing just how much he meant to the entertainment community.