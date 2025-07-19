Next Article
'Think Bigg Boss meets Squid Game': Munawar Faruqui on new show
Comedian Munawar Faruqui is back with The Society, a new reality show premiering July 21, 2025 on JioHotstar (with an OTTplay Premium subscription).
Think Bigg Boss meets Squid Game—25 contestants are thrown together for a high-stakes survival experience full of twists.
'The Society' challenges 25 contestants to survive for 200 hours
Contestants are split into three groups—Royals, Regulars, and Rags—and face a tough 200-hour challenge packed with unpredictable tasks (like eating mystery foods) and tricky group dynamics.
Faruqui hosts the action, guiding everyone through intense competitions that test both brains and endurance.
If you're into strategy, drama, and social games, this one's worth checking out.