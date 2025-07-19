'Think Bigg Boss meets Squid Game': Munawar Faruqui on new show

'The Society' challenges 25 contestants to survive for 200 hours

Contestants are split into three groups—Royals, Regulars, and Rags—and face a tough 200-hour challenge packed with unpredictable tasks (like eating mystery foods) and tricky group dynamics.

Faruqui hosts the action, guiding everyone through intense competitions that test both brains and endurance.

If you're into strategy, drama, and social games, this one's worth checking out.