Katy Perry's butterfly prop malfunctions mid-concert; fans applaud her 'professionalism'

Katy Perry recently experienced a scary moment onstage when a malfunctioning butterfly prop caused her to lose balance. The incident occurred during her Lifetimes Tour, which is in support of her sixth album, 143. Video footage from her San Francisco concert, held on Friday, shows Perry atop a butterfly set piece that suddenly shook and dropped slightly as she rode it over the crowd.

Unfazed performance 'She kept singing and going...': fans praise Perry's composure Despite the unexpected drop, Perry quickly regained her balance and continued singing her 2013 hit Roar to the audience's delight. Many concertgoers took to social media to share videos of the incident, with one fan commenting, "ALSO THE PROFESSIONALISM AND HOW SHE KEPT SINGING??" Another fan advised Perry, "Yeah baby, let's keep both feet on the ground from now on."

Twitter Post See the video here Katy said 🧚‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cGjwwKsNEs — Mela Yela (@_melayela_) July 19, 2025

Similar incidents Fans recall a similar incident involving Beyoncé Fans have drawn parallels between Perry's mishap and a similar incident involving Beyoncé at a Houston concert in June. During her performance of 16 Carriages, a levitating car had briefly gotten stuck in the air. A fan commented, "I'm sorry that's actually so scary, when will artists learn to not use these types of props." However, another user thought, "But I must say, Beyoncé handled that way better than her; I can see the fear in her eyes."