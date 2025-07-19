Did Bezos-Sanchez wedding have NDAs? Podcast guest says 'Absolutely not'
Sara Foster set the record straight on her podcast, saying, "Did you sign an NDA? Absolutely not. There were no... no one signed NDAs."
So despite all the buzz, guests at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding weren't asked to keep things secret.
Sara Foster spills details of the 'intimate' yet 'wild' event
Bezos and Sanchez got married in June 2025, in Venice after switching venues due to local protests.
The celebration was huge—think three parties across the city (including a pajama night!), a guest list with Oprah and Leonardo DiCaprio, and a price tag somewhere between $20 million and $55 million.
Some guests weren't even caught on camera!
Foster described the vibe as "very intimate," with lots of privacy for guests—even if the media made it look like a wild celebrity circus.
She also hinted that some attendees weren't even caught on camera, keeping things low-key despite all the headlines.
```