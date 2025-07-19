'Saiyaara' shatters records with ₹21.25 crore opening day
"Saiyaara," the latest romantic drama from Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films, just dropped in theaters on July 18, 2025—and it's already made history.
The film pulled in a massive ₹21.25 crore on its first day, breaking the decade-old record for Bollywood romances set by "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani."
'Saiyaara' sold over 4 lakh tickets on BookMyShow
With a total gross of ₹25.07 crore (including GST), "Saiyaara" is now the fourth biggest opener of 2025 across all genres.
Over 4 lakh tickets were sold on BookMyShow—outperforming biggies like "Raid 2" and "Housefull 5."
No promotional content ahead of release
Instead of the usual media blitz, Yash Raj Films kept their lead actors away from pre-release events to keep things fresh for audiences—a strategy director Sanjay Gupta praised.
Judging by ticket sales, fans seem to be loving it so far, even before official reviews are out.