'Saiyaara' shatters records with ₹21.25 crore opening day

With a total gross of ₹25.07 crore (including GST), "Saiyaara" is now the fourth biggest opener of 2025 across all genres. Over 4 lakh tickets were sold on BookMyShow—outperforming biggies like "Raid 2" and "Housefull 5."

No promotional content ahead of release

Instead of the usual media blitz, Yash Raj Films kept their lead actors away from pre-release events to keep things fresh for audiences—a strategy director Sanjay Gupta praised.

Judging by ticket sales, fans seem to be loving it so far, even before official reviews are out.