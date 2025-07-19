Next Article
Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon to star in 'Don 3'
Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is officially rolling in January 2026 with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in the lead.
Fans are excited after an old awards show clip resurfaced where Kriti reminded Ranveer of his promise: "Jab tu Best Actress aur main Best Actorhoga na. Tab saath mein kaam karenge!"
Looks like that moment's finally here.
Kriti's upcoming projects and details about 'Don 3'
Kiara Advani was originally set to star but stepped away due to her pregnancy, making space for Kriti to join the cast.
Before Don 3, you'll catch Kriti in Tere Ishk Mein (with Dhanush) this November, while Ranveer appears next in Dhurandhar.
Their team-up in Don 3 is already one of Bollywood's most anticipated collaborations.