Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon to star in 'Don 3'

Kriti's upcoming projects and details about 'Don 3'

Kiara Advani was originally set to star but stepped away due to her pregnancy, making space for Kriti to join the cast.

Before Don 3, you'll catch Kriti in Tere Ishk Mein (with Dhanush) this November, while Ranveer appears next in Dhurandhar.

Their team-up in Don 3 is already one of Bollywood's most anticipated collaborations.