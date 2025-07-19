Dipika Kakar's TV comeback delayed? Here's what we know

A source told Pinkvilla, "It is not true. She is only focusing on her health and quality time with her family." Kakar, who became a household name with daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has been away from daily soaps for quite some time now. She was last seen on the reality show Celebrity MasterChef.

Health update

Kakar's cancer diagnosis and treatment

Kakar underwent a grueling 14-hour-long surgery in June this year after being diagnosed with stage-2 liver cancer. She has been recovering at home since then. Despite the health setback, Kakar expressed her desire to return to acting during an Instagram Live session. When asked about her plans, she said, "I would love to!" adding that she even consulted her doctors about returning to work. Meanwhile, fans can keep up with her daily life through her husband Shoaib Ibrahim's YouTube vlogs.