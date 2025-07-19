Next Article
'Saiyaara': Check out why you should watch this YRF romance
Saiyaara, a Yash Raj Films romance directed by Mohit Suri, has made a splash with its emotional story and music-driven vibe.
Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film grabbed attention right from day one.
Witness the magic of love in 'Saiyaara'
On July 19, Saiyaara collected ₹20.75 crore at the box office—beating both Kabir Singh and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for the biggest opening ever by a pure romance in Bollywood.
It sold 419,000 tickets on BookMyShow, making it 2025's second-biggest Bollywood debut after Chhaava.
Ahaan Panday, Anet Padda shine in 'Saiyaara'
If you're into heartfelt love stories or want to catch two fresh faces making their mark, Saiyaara is worth checking out.
Strong word-of-mouth and catchy music add to its charm—so if romance is your thing, this one's playing in theaters now.
```