Chiranjeevi's 'Mega157': Makers threaten legal action over set leaks

The production houses behind Chiranjeevi 's upcoming film, tentatively titled #Mega157, have issued a warning against the circulation of unauthorized videos and photos from its sets. Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments took to social media to announce that they will take strict legal action against anyone found sharing or uploading such leaked material.

Statement 'Violation of intellectual property rights...' The production houses said in their statement, "We have noticed that unauthorized videos and photos from the sets of Mega 157 are being recorded and circulated on social media. We consider this a serious breach of trust and a violation of intellectual property rights." They requested everyone to refrain from capturing or sharing any content from the sets without proper authorization as these actions disrupted the creative process.

Warning issued 'Support us by waiting for official updates...' The production houses warned that "any individual or platform found sharing, uploading, or circulating such leaked material will be subject to strict legal action under copyright infringement and anti-piracy laws." They added that Mega 157 (#ChiruAnil) was a film they were crafting with "great care and love." "We urge fans and media platforms to support us by waiting for official updates from the makers," they said in their statement.

Twitter Post Here's the statement An official note from team #MEGA157.



Team #ChiruAnil humbly request not to share or circulate any leaked photos or videos from the sets.



A strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in recording or distributing unauthorized content.@Shine_Screens@GoldBoxEntpic.twitter.com/ytRi3FsaA9 — Gold Box Entertainments (@GoldBoxEnt) July 19, 2025

Film details Third film together for Chiru-Nayanthara The film is a collaboration between producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It has generated immense anticipation as it marks the third on-screen collaboration between Chiranjeevi and actor Nayanthara after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather. The film's second schedule was recently wrapped up at the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie.