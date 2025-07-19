Chiranjeevi's 'Mega157': Makers threaten legal action over set leaks
What's the story
The production houses behind Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, tentatively titled #Mega157, have issued a warning against the circulation of unauthorized videos and photos from its sets. Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments took to social media to announce that they will take strict legal action against anyone found sharing or uploading such leaked material.
Statement
'Violation of intellectual property rights...'
The production houses said in their statement, "We have noticed that unauthorized videos and photos from the sets of Mega 157 are being recorded and circulated on social media. We consider this a serious breach of trust and a violation of intellectual property rights." They requested everyone to refrain from capturing or sharing any content from the sets without proper authorization as these actions disrupted the creative process.
Warning issued
'Support us by waiting for official updates...'
The production houses warned that "any individual or platform found sharing, uploading, or circulating such leaked material will be subject to strict legal action under copyright infringement and anti-piracy laws." They added that Mega 157 (#ChiruAnil) was a film they were crafting with "great care and love." "We urge fans and media platforms to support us by waiting for official updates from the makers," they said in their statement.
Twitter Post
Here's the statement
An official note from team #MEGA157.— Gold Box Entertainments (@GoldBoxEnt) July 19, 2025
Team #ChiruAnil humbly request not to share or circulate any leaked photos or videos from the sets.
A strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in recording or distributing unauthorized content.@Shine_Screens@GoldBoxEntpic.twitter.com/ytRi3FsaA9
Film details
Third film together for Chiru-Nayanthara
The film is a collaboration between producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It has generated immense anticipation as it marks the third on-screen collaboration between Chiranjeevi and actor Nayanthara after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather. The film's second schedule was recently wrapped up at the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie.
Director's vision
Anil Ravipudi's next after 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam'
The film is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a blockbuster with his festival entertainer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The music for this much-awaited entertainer has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, while Sameer Reddy has been roped in as the cinematographer. The editing is being handled by Tammiraju, and A.S. Prakash serves as its art director. The film is slated for release during Sankranti 2026.