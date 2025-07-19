Raghav Juyal to play Jackie Shroff's son in 'King': Report
What's the story
Actor Raghav Juyal was earlier confirmed to star in the upcoming film King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Now, a source has told IANS that Juyal will take on the role of Jackie Shroff's son. The veteran actor is playing a negative role in the project. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also features Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.
Production update
'King' shooting expected to wrap up by next year
The source also revealed, "The crew has shot for the major portion of King. They will now shoot the leftover scenes in October and some parts next year." The movie promises a high-octane action drama with an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Suhana Khan, and Rani Mukerji.
Work-life balance
'Busy doing what I love...': Juyal on working on birthday
Juyal recently celebrated his 34th birthday on July 10, while working in a dubbing studio for one of his upcoming projects. He shared with the outlet, "I feel grateful to be working on my birthday. For me, being busy doing what I love is the best kind of celebration." "I'm happiest when I'm creating, learning, and pushing myself — and that's the energy I want to carry forward."
Career highlights
Juyal's career so far
Juyal, aka the Crockroaxz, burst onto the scene with Dance India Dance. After that, his slow-motion dance move became a mainstay on the show, making him reality TV royalty in the mid-2010s. He made his acting debut in Sonali Cable in 2014, and since then, he has impressed with his performances in ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Kill. He was last seen in the action thriller Yudhra.