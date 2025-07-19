Raghav Juyal to play Jackie Shroff's son in 'King': Report

Actor Raghav Juyal was earlier confirmed to star in the upcoming film King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan . Now, a source has told IANS that Juyal will take on the role of Jackie Shroff 's son. The veteran actor is playing a negative role in the project. Directed by Siddharth Anand , King also features Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan .

Production update 'King' shooting expected to wrap up by next year The source also revealed, "The crew has shot for the major portion of King. They will now shoot the leftover scenes in October and some parts next year." The movie promises a high-octane action drama with an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Suhana Khan, and Rani Mukerji.

Work-life balance 'Busy doing what I love...': Juyal on working on birthday Juyal recently celebrated his 34th birthday on July 10, while working in a dubbing studio for one of his upcoming projects. He shared with the outlet, "I feel grateful to be working on my birthday. For me, being busy doing what I love is the best kind of celebration." "I'm happiest when I'm creating, learning, and pushing myself — and that's the energy I want to carry forward."